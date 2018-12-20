McKenna Cup: Derry 0-11 Tyrone 0-20

Tyrone opened their 2019 account with a nine point win over Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup clash at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

Kyle Coney, playing his first game for Tyrone in four years put in a man of the match performance.

Tyrone had eleven different scorers on the night including Darren McCurry who hit 0-5.

It was point for point in the early stages but when Tyrone went two up on 17 minutes Derry never closed the gap there after.

In the closing 15 minutes Mickey Harte’s side pulled away to run out easy 0-20 to 0-11 winners.