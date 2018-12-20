HSE publish operating hours for NoWDOC ahead of festive period

The HSE has published its operating hours for its NoWDOC service ahead of the festive period.

The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients however, in the case of a medical emergency people are asked to contact the National Ambulance Ambulance Service.

People are also being advised to ensure prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their GP and pharmacy before Christmas.

Deirdre Moy is NoWDOC Service Manager:

Christmas & New Year Opening Hours

Monday 24th December – 18:00 through to Thursday 27th December 08:00 am

Thursday 27th December 18:00 to Friday 28th December 08:00 am

Friday 28th December 18:00 through to Monday 31st December 08:00am

Monday 31st December 18:00 through to Wednesday 2nd January 08:00 am

NoWDOC opening hours in each of our centres will operate as normal outside of the holiday periods as set out above.

Note: Letterkenny and Inishowen GPs operate their own surgeries on Saturday morning up to 12 midday and thereafter patients in the Letterkenny and Inishowen areas should contact NoWDOC.