Donegal Jockey Martin Harley has racked up 84 wins for the year with his latest victory at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

On board Aircraft Carrier, the Trentagh man guided the 9/4 shot to a comfortable four lenghts victory for trainer John Ryan.

It’s Harley’s second win on Aircraft Carrier and his third win in the last fortnight.

The other victory came on Caspar The Club.