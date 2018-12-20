Gardai confirm increase in burglaries in Donegal ahead of festive season

There has been an increase in burglaries in the county in recent days, with thieves said to be targeting the Finn Valley, Convoy, Manor, Killea and other border areas.

As a result, Gardai in Donegal are urging home and business owners to be on alert and to take all precautions over the festive season.

People are being reminded to keep a sharp eye on strange vehicles in the locality and report suspicions to Gardai while also maintaining a high level of security around their home or business.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace: