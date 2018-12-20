Former Dublin coach John McEvoy takes charge in Derry

The Derry GAA county committee have ratified the appointment of John McEvoy as Derry senior hurling manager. The management team will include Johnny McGuirk and Brian Delargy as selectors and hurling coaches.

John McEvoy is a former Dublin under 21 hurling manager and Dublin senior hurling coach. Johnny McGuirk is a former Dublin under 21, minor team manager and also selector with the Dublin senior hurling team. Brian Delargy is former Cushendall and Antrim hurler with significant coaching experience in his own club.

Derry GAA chairperson, Brian Smith commented: “We are delighted to have John McEvoy and his management team to help guide our senior hurlers going forward. They are a talented management team who are highly respected within the game and possess relevant experience at a very high level’.

“I would like to thank all those who took part in the selection process. We are confident that the incoming management team will build on the excellent work of the previous two years and ask for the support for all Derry Gaels for the season ahead.”