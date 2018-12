Concern is growing among hoteliers in Donegal over a potential no deal Brexit and its implications.

According to the latest data from the Irish Hotels Federation business sentiment among hotels in the county has dropped significantly.

This is despite reports of a good year in terms of growth in the industry reported for 2018.

Paul Diver, Chair of the Donegal IHF branch says the direction in which Brexit appears to be taking is causing alarm in the sector…………