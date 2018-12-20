Council reports progress on Buncrana Leisure Centre

Donegal County Council says progress has been made on Buncrana Leisure Centre after a series of meetings between officials and members of the centre’s committee in recent months.

In a statement this afternoon, the council says progress has been made in a number of areas.

These include clarifications on the proposed business plan submitted by the Buncrana Community Leisure Centre Committee and options for the management model to be used.

Discussion has also taken place on the most cost-effective options for a new facility

The council says grant funding from central government is available to part fund the proposed project, with the need for co-funding to be provided locally.

The statement says no funding allocation has been made in the Council’s budget for 2019, on the basis that, should the project progress in 2019, initial costs will be covered from the grant funding available.

The council says meetings will continue in the coming months, with a view to progressing this project.