The Government has approved funding of 20 thousand euro for Aishlann Gaoth Dobhair.

The grant has been sanctioned by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht.

In announcing the funding this morning, Minister Joe Hugh says the facility has been a phenomenal success in what it brings to the community and the wider Donegal region.

Describing it as a worthwhile arts enterprise, Minister McHugh says this grant will secure its future going forward.