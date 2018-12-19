Tyrone team named for McKenna Cup clash against Derry

By
News Highland
-

Mickey Harte has named the Tyrone Squad for the opening game of the McKenna Cup away to Derry in Celtic Park on Thursday night with throw-in at 8pm.

The team shows 11 changes from the team which took the field against Dublin in the All-Ireland Football Final and Liam Rafferty and Brian Kennedy make their debut.

Only four players from the All Ireland Final line up, Niall Morgan, Tiernan Mc Cann, Niall Sludden and Cathal Mc Shane are listed to start against Derry while in the Substitutes a further 6 of the All Ireland squad are included. Returning to the Tyrone Senior side are Conan Grugan, Kyle Coney and Darren McCurry and all 3 start.

 The full squad can be seen here

1 Niall Morgan Éadan na dTorc
2 Liam Rafferty An Gallbhaile
3 Rory Brennan Trí Leac
4 Ciaran McLaughlin An Ómaigh
5 Tiernan McCann Coill an Chlochair
6 Aidan McCrory Aireagal Chiaráin
7 Ben McDonnell Aireagal Chiaráin
8 Conan Grugan An Ómaigh
9 Brian Kennedy Doire Lochain
10 Niall Sludden An Droim Mhór
11 Kyle Coney Ard Bó
12 Cathal McShane E. R. Uí Néill
13 Darren McCurry Éadan na dTorc
14 David Mulgrew Ard Bó
15 Ruairi Sludden An Droim Mhór
16 Benny Gallen Achadh Uí Aráin
17 Darragh Canavan Aireagal Chiaráin
18 Peter Harte Aireagal Chiaráin
19 Conor Meyler An Ómaigh
20 Matthew Murnaghan Coill an Chlochair
21 Declan McClure Cluain Eo
22 Hugh Pat McGeary Cabhán a’Chaortainn
23 Ronan McNamee Achadh Uí Aráin
24 Ronan O’Neill An Ómaigh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR