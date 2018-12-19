Tyrone team named for McKenna Cup clash against Derry

Mickey Harte has named the Tyrone Squad for the opening game of the McKenna Cup away to Derry in Celtic Park on Thursday night with throw-in at 8pm.

The team shows 11 changes from the team which took the field against Dublin in the All-Ireland Football Final and Liam Rafferty and Brian Kennedy make their debut.

Only four players from the All Ireland Final line up, Niall Morgan, Tiernan Mc Cann, Niall Sludden and Cathal Mc Shane are listed to start against Derry while in the Substitutes a further 6 of the All Ireland squad are included. Returning to the Tyrone Senior side are Conan Grugan, Kyle Coney and Darren McCurry and all 3 start.

