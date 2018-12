The Inishowen Municipal District has been told that if the council takes action on the Carndonagh riverwalk damaged in last year’s floods, then the HSE will work towards restoring a footbridge at the community hospital which is currently closed.

Cllr Albert Doherty also says Donagh Park should be taken over by the council as part of a new tranche of estates which has been published this week.

He says action must be taken now: