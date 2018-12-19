Minister McHugh wants schools to engage on LGBTQ education proposals

By
News Highland
-

Catholic schools are being urged to engage in a consultation on teaching children about gay, lesbian and transgender relationships.

A draft report from the Oireachtas Education Committee recommends schools teach students about such relationships, even if it goes against their ethos.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently running a consultation process on how relationships and sex education are taught.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says schools with a Catholic ethos should engage in the process:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR