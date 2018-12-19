Mickey Harte has concerns over rules

The 2019 season for Tyrone starts on Thursday night with their opening game in the McKenna Cup against neighbours Derry at Celtic Park.

The biggest factor in the pre-season competition is the change to the rules, with the number of hand passes limited, a sin bin and an altered mark.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has his concerns with the rules…

Tyrone won six McKenna Cups in a row between 2012 and 2017 but lost last years final to Donegal.

Tyrone had an extended season with the run to the All Ireland Final, Harte say’s it good to be back and are targeting a place in the later stages of the McKenna Cup…