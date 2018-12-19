Granting of planning applications differ across Donegal

There were 1672 planning applications received in Donegal in the first ten months of the year, with 708 of them decided within two months.

Of the five Municipal Districts, 405 were received in Inishowen, 393 in Letterkenny, 367 in Glenties, 309 in Donegal and 199 in Stranorlar.

Of the 1673 planning applications received in Donegal up to the end of October, 1009 were granted, 268 were deemed invalid, 152 were refused, and 523 were deferred.

The largest number of applications, 405, was received in Inishowen. However, the Letterkenny Municipal District had slightly more applications granted at 230, against 218 in Inishowen.

The highest number of refusals, 39, was in the Glenties Municipal District, with 39 rejections, compared to 34 in Inishowen and 33 in Letterkenny.

Meanwhile, councillors in Inishowen have been told that there are 213 outstanding enforcement cases on record in the district. October saw 4 new cases received and 14 cases closed.

Members were told the reason for the high number of outstanding cases was that enforcement staff had been re-assigned to rural regeneration.