European Commission warn of long border queues in no deal Brexit

The European Commission will today unveil its latest plans for dealing with a no deal Brexit.

It’s expected to warn of long border queues and scaled back flight schedules as part of preparations for the UK leaving without a deal.

Brussels will set out 14 contingency plans aimed at avoiding the worst effects of no deal.

Yesterday, the British Cabinet agreed to step up preparations as well in case Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement is voted down.

But the UK’s Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay says the government will make sure companies are prepared.