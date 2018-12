The European Commission has started implementing its “no deal” Contingency Brexit plan today – 100 days before the UK is due to leave the EU.

It includes 14 measures in areas where a “no-deal” would create major disruption – including financial services, aviation, customs, and climate policy.

The Commission says the measures will not – and cannot – mitigate the overall impact of such a scenario.

However European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis says it was an essential move…….