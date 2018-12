Incoming General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation John Boyle says he’s looking forward to the challenges ahead.

The Donegal man replaces the current General Secretary Sheila Nunan next year.

18,147 members of the union cast a ballot in the election with John winning 52.6% of the vote on the first count.

Mr. Boyle who has been a principal in Dublin for 19 years says while the new position is a great honour, it’s mixed feelings today: