Donegal Councillor found not guilty of assault causing harm

A Donegal County Councillor has been found not guilty of assault causing harm.

37 year old John O’Donnell from Kilmacrennan was today found not guilty of a single charge of assault causing harm on Seamus O’Donnell after a trial lasting four and a half days.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard claims that Seamus O’Donnell was attacked in Letterkenny on a night out on 23 February 2015.

Mr O’Donnell claimed he had been kicked in the head by John O’Donnell, spending eight days in hospital as a result.

Mr O’Donnell had pleaded not guilty and said he was only acting out of self-defence.

Judge John Aylmer earlier directed the jury to acquit Mr O’Donnell of another charge of assault causing harm to Emmet Gallagher on the same night arising out of the same incident.

RTE News is reporting that the jury had deliberated for four hours and twenty minutes before returning with a verdict this afternoon.

The jury spokeswoman said they had found Mr O’Donnell not guilty on the single charge of assault causing harm.