Doherty labels Taoiseach’s comments as ‘cheap shots’

A Roscommon family who were evicted from their home last week has criticised the Taoiseach for remarks he made during a heated Dail debate on the issue.

Leo Varadkar told Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty that it doesn’t take long for his Balaclava to slip when it comes to condemning violence.

In a statement the Mc Ganns say the Taoiseach deliberately tried to deflect attention from their situation.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says Leo Varadkar was throwing cheap shots across the chamber. He was speaking this morning on the Nine til Noon Show……..