Crucial pipe replacement works to start in Finn Valley next month

Crucial Irish Water pipe replacement works are to start in the Finn Valley next month, with one of the longest outstanding projects in the county included.

Work on the stretch from Cross, Killygordon to Meenglass Crossroads in Ballybofey will be done in two phases, with the Killygordon works starting on January 21st and the works in town starting in March.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says the works are urgently needed, as a large part of the Finn Valley was out of water just last Sunday .

He says while some road delays will be inevitable, there will be better coordination this time: