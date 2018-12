Police in Strabane are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Sion Mills which was later found burnt out in Co Donegal.

The PSNI say on Friday evening last, a silver Toyota Yaris was stolen from an address in the Church Square area of the village and was recovered several hours later having been burnt out in Donegal.

Anyone who was in the Sion Mills area between 1am and 7am between on Friday morning and say anything suspicious is asked to come forward.