Brendan Rodgers on Derry seeking improvement

Derry begin the 2019 football season at home on Thursday night against Tyrone in their opening group game of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The coming year will be an important one for Derry GAA as they look to make up for last years disappointments.

The first target for the Oak Leaf County will be getting promotion out of Division 4 in the league.

They have been boosted by the Slaughtneil players availability from the early part of the year and also have a large group of younger players.

Brendan Rodgers feels this could be the right place to build a solid foundation…