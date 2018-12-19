30% increase in whitefish quotas for North West

Following long negotiations which ended in the early hours of this morning an increase in quotas has been secured for operators in Donegal.

There will be an overall increase of 30% in whitefish quota for the North West, including a near doubling of the quota for offshore haddock.

However, negotiations have resulted in a reduction in haddock in part of the fishery off the north coast.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says the deal delivers on sustainability and described it as a strong result for fishermen: