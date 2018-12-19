2019 Premier Division Fixtures Released

Finn Harps’ return to the League of Ireland Premier Division will see Ollie Horgan’s men open their campaign on Friday the 15th February at Dalymount Park against Bohemians.

The following week they welcome champions Dundalk to Finn Park in their first home tie while the rest of the month sees them go to St Patrick’s Athletic and a home game with Sligo Rovers.

The first North West derby with Derry City will be at Finn Park on Friday 5th April.

The last fixture of the season on October 25th will be the fourth meeting of Harps and Derry, with that game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry start life in the Premier Division under Declan Devine at home to last year’s First Division Champions UCD on Friday 15th February.

The rest of the opening month’s games sees the Candystrips go to Shamrock Rovers, home to Waterford United and away to Cork City.

