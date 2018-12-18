Varadkar and Doherty clash over Roscommon eviction

A massive row has broken out in the Dáil over the assault at a house repossession near Strokestown in Roscommon.

During a raid on the repossessed property 8 security men were injured, at least 6 vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty hit out at the government after a video showed the security men forcibly removing a family from the property last week.

However, in his response,Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented it didn’t take long for balaclava, to slip before a row broke out……….