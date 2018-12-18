Stark warning issued to Donegal road users this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, stark warnings have been issued to road-users about the consequences of drink-driving.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging people to never drink or drug drive this Christmas.

Meanwhile Gardaí say that they will be increasing the number of checkpoints over the festive period, which will run on a 24/7 basis and Gardaí can breath test any driver that has committed any road traffic offence.

Donegal Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell says a major cross border effort will also be underway: