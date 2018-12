A man who died in a workplace accident in Carrigans has been named locally as Mervyn Orr.

The incident occurred shortly after 8.30am yesterday morning at a local garage in the area.

It’s understood that the 77 year old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Two separate investigations by An Garda Siochana and the Health and Safety Authority are continuing.

Local Reverend David Crooks spoke on today’s Nine Till Noon Show: