Loreto Milford defend U16 Arthur’s Cup title

Loreto Community School Milford have defended their Danske Bank Arthur’s Cup title at U-16 level.

They overcame St. Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore in the final today at Owenbeg on a scoreline of 0-11 v 0-08.

Milford played with the win in the first-half and went into the break leading by a single point, 0-06 v 0-05. The second half saw the Loreto boys outscore St. Joseph’s by 0-05 to 0-03, while playing against a strong breeze.

Loreto’s John Matthews pulled off a late save to prevent the game from going to extra-time.