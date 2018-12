Stay over at the Mount Errigal Hotel for Highland Radio’s January Concert on Tuesday the 29th of January.

This offer is on a Dinner, Bed & Breakfast basis along with a ticket to the show – all for just €75**!

Michael English & Band, Foster & Allen, Mick Flavin, Olivia Douglas and Lee Matthews will all be there for Highland Radio’s first concert of the 2019!

Book your place below – if you are booking a single room, please use the Single Room tab.



**Single Room Supp. Applies