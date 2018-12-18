Gardai investigating workplace death in Donegal

Gardaí in Carrigans are investigating the sudden death of a man at a premises in the area.

The workplace incident happened early yesterday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in Carrigans shortly after half past 8 yesterday morning.

A man in his late 70s was fatally injured during the workplace incident when his car collided with a parked car and plant machinery on the premises.

An examination of the scene was carried out by Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority were notified.

No other injuries were reported, with investigations into the incident currently ongoing.