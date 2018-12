Inland Fisheries Ireland’s has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2019 and is now inviting applications from suitable angling events and initiatives in Donegal.

The programme awarded funding to 62 Irish angling events and 10 teams representing Ireland in overseas international events to the combined value of €30,000 in 2018.

The scheme will remain open for funding applications until January 18th 2019.

Suzanne Campion is Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland: