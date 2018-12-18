Finn Harps and Superior MICAD Security link up

Finn Harps have announced security company Superior MICAD Security will feature as the club’s new back of jersey sponsor for the 2019 premier division campaign.

The Superior MICAD logo will appear on back of the recently launched new home and away jerseys, both of which have received a very positive response from supporters.

Superior MICAD Security is one of Ireland’s leading security providers with offices in Donegal, Carrickmacross and Dublin. Superior MICAD have considerable experience in the various sectors including the retail, corporate and industrial sectors.

Superior aim to provide clients with a professional, quality-driven and cost-effective service. Superior provide all aspects of security including CCTV, intruder alarms, Gate automation, retail, site, hotel and event security, key holding, alarm response and K9 services.

Harps commercial offer Aidan Campbell says, “We would like to welcome everyone from Superior MICAD to Finn Harps for what promises to be a very exciting season ahead. MICAD have been a trusted match-night partner for the club in recent years, so we are delighted that Ivan and company have decided to make this commitment and give Ollie and the squad their backing as we prepare for our 50th year in senior football.”

Ivan Harvey of Superior MICAD says,“We are very pleased to be increasing our commitment to Finn Harps for the coming season. The additional exposure offered by premier division football plus the feel-good factor associated with the current Harps set up offered us an attractive opportunity for us to increase goodwill and create further awareness of our services. We look forward to working with everyone at Finn Park throughout 2019.

