FF concerned that No-Deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely

The British Cabinet is believed to have discussed plans to ramp-up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

They met for more than two hours this morning.

The preparations follow Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to convince MPs to back her EU withdrawal agreement.

Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, admits a no-deal exit from the EU is now a very real prospect…………

Here, Fianna Fail is calling on Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to immediately update the Dáil on preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The government is due to publish an updated plan for the worst case scenario on Thursday.

Fianna Fáil’s Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers says there’s a serious lack of clarity……..