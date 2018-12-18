Education Minister launches fourth schools’ Lifeskills survey

The Education Minister Joe McHugh has today, launched the fourth schools’ Lifeskills survey.

This survey, which is conducted every three years, provides data on a number of important lifeskills-related issues within primary and post-primary schools. It has been renamed the Wellbeing and Lifeskills Survey to reflect the increased focus on student wellbeing.

The survey includes questions on physical activity, healthy eating, aspects of Social, Personal and Health Education and Relationships and Sexuality Education, as well as anti-bullying, and substance use.

The data from schools on these important topics will help the Department support schools as they embark on the development of a wellbeing promotion process.

In launching the survey, Minister McHugh said: “I would encourage all primary and post-primary principals to complete this survey. This survey provides valuable evidence about the very important work that our schools are doing in a range of areas to promote students’ overall wellbeing. I would like to commend schools for all of their efforts in this regard. The findings from the survey will help inform priorities and policies and promote wellbeing in our schools”.

The 2018 survey also includes questions on the links between primary schools and early years’ settings, schools’ engagement with Education for Sustainable Development, and their links with local enterprise.

The Wellbeing and Lifeskills survey is completed online by the school principal.

All schools will receive an email advising them how to access the survey.

The deadline for completion of the 2018 survey is Thursday 31 January 2019.