Doherty accuses Government of failing homeless families this Christmas

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Government over the high level of families remaining in emergency accommodation this Christmas.

In the wake of the confidence and supply arrangement remaining in place until 2020, Deputy Pearse Doherty has accused both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail of doing little to address high rents and homelessness.

Speaking in the Dail in recent days, Deputy Doherty says a number of key proposals had been on the table which the Government failed to implement and that he says is totally unacceptable: