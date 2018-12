Donegal County Council is being urged to address what’s been described as an ‘accident blackspot’ in Inishowen.

It’s understood that there have been 19 crashes on the stretch at Breadaglen just outside Moville in the past year alone.

Cllr Martin McDermott is asking the local authority to address a dangerous corner on the road.

He’s warning that if action isn’t taken, it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or worse: