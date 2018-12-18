Burke, Logue & Place re-sign at Finn Harps

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has confirmed three more players, goalkeeper Peter Burke, defender Niall Logue and striker Mickey Place have re-signed ahead of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Moville man Burke who filled in for Ciaran Gallagher in the Play Offs was brought to Finn Park in July 2107 from Irish League Premier Division side Cliftonville.

Defender Niall Logue came from Derry City in July of this year while Mikey Place made his debut back in May and scored nine goals in fifteen appearances.

The new season starts in mid-February and the fixtures for the Premier Division will be released on Wednesday.