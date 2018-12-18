Arson attack: Gardai urge motorists with dashcam footage to come forward

Gardaí believe motorists with dashcam footage may be able to assist with their investigation into an arson attack in Kilmacrennan.

Inquiries are on-going into what Gardai are treating as a serious incident of criminal damage at a new build house in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four units of the fire brigade attended the scene however the house in which construction was almost complete was substantially damaged in the blaze.

Superintendent David Kelly has reissued an appeal for information today and is urging anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward: