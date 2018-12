2018 has been the best ever year for Irish tourism.

Tourism Ireland says that by the end of the year, 11.2 million people will have visited the island of Ireland – that’s an increase of 6 per cent on 2017.

It’s thought the spend by these visitors during 2018 will be 6.1 billion euro – up 10 per cent on last year.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons says a new campaign is being launched to target the 2019 market: