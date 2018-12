A protest is to take place on the Gweebarra River on January 1st calling for a resolution to the ongoing dispute between the Federation of Irish Salmon and Sea Trout Anglers and Inland Fisheries Ireland over fishing rights on the river.

The dispute has been ongoing for 12 years, with the federation’s National Secretary saying the energy and money being spent on the ongoing dispute would be better used improving the angling tourism sector.

Noel Carr was speaking on the Nine til Noon Show: