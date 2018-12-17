MacRory and MacLarnon Cup Quarter-Final draws

St. Eunan’s College will face off against St. Patrick’s, Maghera in the Quarter-Final of the MacRory Cup, provided they can overcome St. Patrick’s Dungannon in a playoff on Sunday 27th January.

The quarter-finals are to be played on or before Sunday the 10th of February.

The draw was conducted today after the launch of the 2019 Ulster Schools Hurling and Football All Stars in Malone House, Belfast.

St. Eunan’s came through Group D of the MacRory Cup with wins over Patrician Carrickmacross and St Paul’s Bessbrook though they lost to St. Patrick’s Armagh.

In the MacLarnon Cup Quarter-Final Inis Eoghain will play against St. Patrick’s Keady, with that game to be played on or before Saturday the 2nd of February.