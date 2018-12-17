KFO seeking Brexit clarification at Fisheries Council meeting

The Chief Executive of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation says a hard Brexit could have serious consequences for the sector. Sean O’Donaghue was speaking in Brussels ahead of the annual meeting of the Council of Fisheries Ministers which gets underway today.

Mr O’Donaghue is seeking a declaration that whatever happens, there is certainty in 2019………..

Meanwhile, nine out of ten hotels are expressing concern about the impact of Brexit on their business over the next 12 months.

The Irish Hotel Federation Industry Barometer shows while there’s been growth in 2018, business sentiment’s dropped significantly.

There’s been a fall of 5 per cent in visitors from the UK market, despite more tourists coming from North America and Europe.