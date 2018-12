Gardaí in Milford have launched an appeal for information following an arson attack on a house in Kilmacrennan.

The incident was reported to Gardaí in the early hours of yesterday morning, with 4 units of the Donegal Fire Brigade attending the scene at Ballyheerin.

The house was under construction at the time and was unoccupied. No injuries have been reported.

Superintendent David Kelly from Milford Garda station has launched the appeal: