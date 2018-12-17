Gaoth Dobhair and Red Hughs All-Ireland Semi-Final details confirmed

Ulster and Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair will face reigning All-Ireland, Galway and Connacht Senior Club Football champions Corofin on Sunday the 16th of February in Carrick-On-Shannon, with throw-in at 1.30pm.

The other All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final has been fixed for Thurles on the same day where Leinster champions Mullnalaghta of Longford will take on Munster kingpins Dr. Crokes of Kerry at 3.30pm.

Red Hughs will play their All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final against Easkey (Sligo) on the 20th of January at Ballinamore with throw-in at 2pm.

Portlaoise will be the venue for the other Junior Semi-Final between Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) and Beaufort (Kerry), which also throws in at 2pm.