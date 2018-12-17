Calls for urgent staff recruitment at Ramelton Community Hospital

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the HSE to urgently recruit staff at Ramelton Community Hospital.

The hospital, which has a capacity of 30 beds, is currently only operating 26 due to staff shortages.

Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue says the 4 beds currently closed in Ramelton could have a knock-on effect on overcrowding at Letterkenny University Hospital, with patients who could be discharged to a community bed having to wait until space in another facility becomes available.

Deputy McConalogue says the situation is unacceptable: