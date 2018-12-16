USL: Big win for Fanad while Cockhill beat Derry City Reserves

Fanad United were on the right side of a 10-goal thriller at Traigh-A-Loch on Sunday when they beat Finn Harps Reserves 7-3.

Fanad led 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Ryan McFadden, Caolan Kelly and Keelin McElwaine but Gabriel Aduaka scored a hat-trick early in the second half to leave the sides level at 3-all.

Caolan Kelly scored his second before Keelin McElwaine scored two more to complete his hat-trick. Edward O’Reilly scored the final goal of the game to give the Fanad the 7-3 win.

In the day’s other game, Cockhill Celtic beat Derry City Reserves by two goals to nil.

Gerry Gill opened the scoring for the defending champions before Laurence Toland made sure of the win. Cockhill now just sit three points behind leaders Letterkenny Rovers in the Ulster Senior League table.