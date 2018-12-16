Mass goers targeted by robbers in Castlefinn

A Donegal County Councillor has today appealed for information following a robbery at a Church car park in the village on Saturday night.

Cllr Gary Doherty was speaking after two vehicles were broken into and items stolen while the owners were attending Saturday evening mass.

Cllr Doherty said “unfortunately we have had yet another incident involving thieves in the area. Last night, two cars were broken into at St Mary’s Church in Castlefinn while the owners were inside the chapel attending mass. The windows were smashed and valuables were taken from inside the cars, including handbag, purse, phone and driving licence etc.

“This was an absolutely despicable act and I hope the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice. I would make an appeal for anyone who may have been in the area on Saturday evening and seen anyone acting suspicious to pass any information they have to the Gardaí.

“I would also urge people to take extra caution when out and about and do not keep valuables in your car as it is clear these criminals will do anything to get them.”