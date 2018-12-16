Donegal and Inishowen Leagues progress in Oscar Traynor Trophy thanks to Donegal draw

The Donegal League and the Inishowen League have progressed to the last 8 of the Oscar Traynor Inter-League Trophy following the Donegal League’s draw with the Sligo/Leitrim League last night in Sligo.

Kevin McHugh scored both goals for Raymond Shields’ charges, the first coming inside the opening five minutes. Sligo/Leitrim equalised through Keith Nibbs on 22 minutes but McHugh found the back of the net from the penalty spot with seven minutes left in the first half after being fouled himself, 2-1 to Donegal at the break.

It was a nervy last few minutes for Donegal as Sligo/Leitrim equalised yet again on 90 minutes but the draw is enough for both the Donegal League and the Inishowen League to progress into the last eight from the three team group.

PJ Lynch spoke with the Donegal manager Raymond Shields…