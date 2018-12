Donegal had a convincing 2-19 v 1-07 win over Sligo in a challenge game at Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny on Sunday.

It was Declan Bonner’s first chance to try out the new rule changes vefore they start the defence of their Dr. McKenna Cup against Queens on Sunday 30th December at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Ryan Ferry has the full-time report…

Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner after the win…