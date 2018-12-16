Best Of Series: Donegal’s Ulster Champions

By
admin
-
Photo Geraldine Diver

In 2018, Donegal GAA made an impact on the Ulster front as the county won the men and ladies Ulster Senior Football titles.

At club level, Red Hughs and Gaoth Dobhair turned on the style to win junior and senior provincial crowns.

Donegal Senior Team Manager Declan Bonner joined Oisin Kelly to reflect of what was a fantastic year in the northern province in episode two of the Best Of Series – “Donegal’s Ulster Champions”.

Listen to Part 1 of ‘Donegal’s Ulster Champions’ here:

Listen to Part 2 of ‘Donegal’s Ulster Champions’ here:

Recap Donegal’s Ulster SFC Final win over Fermanagh

Donegal Ladies’ Ulster title win – Reaction

Reaction to Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster Club Final win

Reaction to Red Hughs Ulster Junior title victory

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR