In 2018, Donegal GAA made an impact on the Ulster front as the county won the men and ladies Ulster Senior Football titles.

At club level, Red Hughs and Gaoth Dobhair turned on the style to win junior and senior provincial crowns.

Donegal Senior Team Manager Declan Bonner joined Oisin Kelly to reflect of what was a fantastic year in the northern province in episode two of the Best Of Series – “Donegal’s Ulster Champions”.

Listen to Part 1 of ‘Donegal’s Ulster Champions’ here:

Listen to Part 2 of ‘Donegal’s Ulster Champions’ here: