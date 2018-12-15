Social enterprise projects in Donegal benefit from funding from Dormant Accounts Fund

Over €220,000 in funding has been allocated from the Dormant Accounts Fund to 4 social enterprise projects in Donegal.

The main aim of the funding is to increase the impact of social enterprises by enhancing their capacity to delivery services and generate traded income through the provision of small capital grants.

As part of a €2 million national investment announced by Minister Michael Ring, €220,818 has been sanctioned for Donegal.

Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha has been allocated over €33,400 to purchase an excavator to facilitate land rehabilitation of an industrial waste land to develop the site into an innovative sustainable eco/ cultural-tourism facility.

€75,000 has been invested in Spraoi Agus Spórt Family Centre to fund the purchase and installation of FabLab equipment at their premises in Carndonagh.

Comhlact Forbartha an Tearmainn has secured €68,500 for the development of a dedicated bicycle storage facility.

While €43,862 will go towards an extensive upgrade of facilities in Muff Community Hall.